Mark Anthony Blaylock

GALLATIN, TN - Mark Anthony Blaylock, age 63 of Gallatin, TN, passed away December 8, 2019.

Mr. Blaylock's Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in Sumner Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Later, there will be a Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Reception Center at Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center located at 584 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, TN.

Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or Red Cross, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.