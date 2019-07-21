Mark Anthony Lopez

SAN DIEGO, CA - Mark Anthony Lopez died unexpectedly in San Diego, CA on July 13, 2019 at the age of 23. Mark is survived by his daughter, Adalynn Lopez and her mother Julia Wanke of Oregon, his parents Crystal Lopez Kroll and Jerry Kroll of Lake Village, his sister Amanda Roeder (Jacob Roeder) of Indianapolis, his brothers, Daniel T. Lopez of Lake Village, Jacob Lopez of Lafayette and Kyler Newcom of Lowell, his grandparents John and Josephine Kroll of Lake Village many aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Mark is preceded in death by his father Daniel F. Lopez, grandparents, Adolf and Mary Lopez, grandparents Verrill and Barbara Dean.

Mark attended Munster High School were he excelled at sports including wrestling, soccer and football. Mark then pursued his love of music at San Diego Art Institute followed by recording many original songs. Mark's smile and easy humor lite up every room and was always there with a shoulder to lean on for a friend or loved one. Mark had a passion for Real Estate but his one true love was his beautiful daughter Addie. Mark was never more content than when he held his daughter in his arms. Our memories of Mark will forever be cherished and shared as often as possible with his daughter Adalynn Anne.

Services to be held on July 23, 2019 from 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Burial will be at later date with immediate family only. Please visit www.burnskish.com.