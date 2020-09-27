1/
Mark Anthony McGee
HAMMOND, IN - Mark Anthony McGee, age 54, of Hammond, passed away unexpectedly of Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St Margaret's Hospital in Hammond.

Mark was born in Hammond on January 4, 1966. He went to St. Casimir Elementary school followed by Clark High School in Whiting. Mark went on to become a successful plumber and opened his own business, "McGee's Plumbing."

Mark's hobbies included fishing, carpentry, astronomy, talking recipes with Mom and working with electronics. Mark was also the comedian of the family and liked to make us all laugh at the dinner table at family mealtime.

Mark is survived by his father, Bob McGee and his mother, Barbara (Thebault) McGee. Mark is also survived by his big brother, Mike; and his sisters: Jenny McGee Johnson and Carrie McGee Zajac; his nieces and nephews: Jenna, Megan, Brady and Brooks.

Mark will be cremated, and his services will be handled by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ Funeral Home in Hammond, IN, and given to his loving family.

Due to the COVID-19 quarantine/epidemic, services will be postponed.

All we ask is that you keep Mark in your prayers.



Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sorry for your families loss . Completely shocked by the news of his passing .
LMB
Friend
