Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Beier.

Mark Beier

DEMOTTE, IN - Mark Beier 65, of Demotte, IN, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He is survived by his children, Steven Beier, Jenny Beier; grandchildren: Breann (David) Hamm, Dresden Karko; siblings: Neal (Terri), Carol (Jim) Belshaw, Peggy (Jim) Crocker, Crista (Kenny) Stavros, Dave (Amy), Lori Beier. Preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Betty, brothers, Gary and Bill. Mark was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Visitation, Tuesday, March 26th from 4:00-8:00PM, Funeral Service Wednesday, 11:00AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. www.sheetsfuneral.com