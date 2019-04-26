Mark D. Porter

MUNSTER, IN - Mark David Porter, 56 passed away on April 4, 2019 at his home in Munster.

Throughout his life, he left an indelible print on those he met and knew. Quick with a smile, joke and hearty laugh, Mark was quick to volunteer to help those in need. He was a dedicated father, who loved to coach his beloved daughters in softball, soccer and basketball.

A true sports fan, his bellowing cheers will be sorely missed at Wrigley and Solider Fields in the years to come.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie. He is survived by his daughters, Sophia (17) and Olivia (15); mother, Barbara; brothers, Garry, Allen and spouse Cynthia; nephews, Alex and Matthew; niece, Lauren.

He loved and lived big.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 at The View at Centennial Park.