Mark David DiSanto

HAMMOND, IN - Mark D. DiSanto, age 27, entered into eternal life on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Mary Gagliardi; father, Michael Allan DiSanto; four siblings, one niece, three nephews. Preceded in death by his stepfather, John Gagliard

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) cremation will follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com for full obituary.