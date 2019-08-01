Mark David Eastwood

ALISO VIEJO, CA - Mark David Eastwood born in Hobart, IN on September 27, 1979, passed away on July 24, 2019 in Aliso Viejo, CA. Mark graduated from Portage High School in Portage, IN in 1998. He went on to serve in the United States Marine Corp, and later studied at DeVry for Information Technology and worked as a Network Infrastructure Manager with Meridian Brick. Mark was a very proud Veteran and Republican.

He leaves to cherish precious memories. his loving wife Jennifer Eastwood of Aliso Viejo, CA; his daughter Alyssa Eastwood; stepchildren Ashley and Jake Coony; Mother Starla (John) England; Dad Howard Eastwood; Grandparents Howard and Kay Eastwood; Sisters: Trisha (Derek) Yoder and Wendy (Anthony) Vottero; Nieces and Nephews: Lizzie, Tommy, Jacob, Adalynn, Emily, Olivia, Megan, and soon to arrive John-Luc. Many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Mark would also want to mention his "Mean Mean Nana" with endearing love.

Preceded in death Patricia "Mamaw" Knight (Grandmother) and Oscar "Papaw" Knight (Grandfather).

A Memorial Service to celebrate Mark's life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at South Haven Nazarene, 621 N. 450 W., Valparaiso IN 46385. Visitation at 12:00 p.m., Service at 1:00 p.m., Military Presentation at 2:00 p.m.

Luncheon to follow at American Legion, 5675 Mulberry Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 at 3:00 p.m.