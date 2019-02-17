Mark Dolan

ROSEMONT, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Mark Dolan, age 71 of Rosemont, IL passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. He is survived by long time sweetheart of 47 years Patricia "Trish" Gresko. Beloved brother of Mary Margaret (Frank) Theobald. Cherished uncle of Christina (Kadin) Mahmet, Valerie Theobald, Katherine Theobald and Patrick Theobald and great uncle of Julia and Kadin Mahmet. Mark was preceded in death by his loving parents Walter and Olga Dolan and loving nephew Kevin.

Friends may visit with Mark's family on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM, directly at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Mark will be laid to rest at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Mark truly loved his country; he proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Lansing American Legion Post #697. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing. Mark was an avid Chicago sports fan especially the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and Black Hawks. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was loved by many and he will be greatly missed.

