Mark E. Woycik CONIFER, CO - Mark E. Woycik, 64, of Conifer, CO formerly of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born July 11, 1955 to Barney and Lorrie Woycik, attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1973. Outdoor interests took him to Colorado where he graduated from the Colorado Institute of Art. His career as a graphic artist allowed him to establish his own firm and enjoy a loyal clientele that brought him great success. Along with his wife, Barb, he enjoyed hiking, camping, snow skiing and riding their horses in the mountains around their home and throughout the west.Survivors include his wife, Barb, mother, Lorrie Woycik of Valparaiso, sisters, Cheryl Grebe of Colorado and Carol Noland (Ed) of Valparaiso and numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Barney Woycik and brother-in-law, Stan Grebe. A memorial celebration of his life will be on July 25, 2020 in Colorado. Memorial donations may be made to (Theraputic Horse Rescue) Happydogranch.org. 7811 W. Titan Road, Littleton, Co 80125, Phone (303) 915-8531 or a donation of your choice in Mark's name.

Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
