Mark G. Biegel
Mark G. Biegel SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mark G. Biegel age 65, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Connie Biegel; siblings, John (Kris) Biegel, Mary Jo (Robert,dec) Biscan, Paul (Linda) Biegel and Kathy (Robert) Berkowicz; sisters in law, Kelly (Paul) Tenuta and Lynn (Brad) Rapclak; nieces and nephews, Jeanine (Jeff) Samels, Matt (Liz) Biscan, Katie (Mark) Ennis, Jacob Biscan, Evan Tenuta, Will Tenuta and Grant Tenuta and many grand nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Genevieve Biegel. Mark was a devoted husband to his loving wife Connie for 33 years. The bond they shared was truly complimentary, happy, and unbreakable. They were always respectful of each other's unique gifts and personhood. He was also devoted to his family, who were grateful recipients of his enduring generosity, humor and loving support. He worked in inside sales at GE Supply and Rexel for 35 years. Mark had a deep passion for jazz music and was an accomplished lifelong trumpet player. His big heart was always evident to all those who knew him. He used his playing as a means to share his generosity with others. Music was his doorway to touching hearts, and in doing so he formed many beautiful and lasting friendships. He inspired many to realize their own potential and to share themselves with others too. Through the years, Mark led four of his own traditional jazz bands, and performed with many local jazz and rock bands and artists as well. He was also an inspiring instrumentalist at St. Michaels Music Ministry for 20 years. Mark came into the world as a twin, and his connection to his twin brother John was indelibly set throughout their lives. Their two hearts were endlessly intertwined. Mark was truly a one-of-a-kind blessing to this world, and God's amazing grace flowed through his life to us all. A limited Mass will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10:30am directly at St. Michael Church, 1 Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN. A restricted visitation will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue Schererville, IN, from 2:00PM – 6:00PM. Family requests that those attending wear face masks and in accordance with current restrictions; only 25 people will be allowed in at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org/ways-to-donate or Brain Up www.brainupfl.org Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
MAY
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We played together at several jams. Mark was a great musician and a great friend. He will be missed.
Vincent Abrams
Friend
May 15, 2020
Connie, my heart goes out to you. I have good memories of Mark while we worked together. May he Rest In Peace
Jerry Thomas
Coworker
May 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you, Connie, and your family. As much as Mark was loved, is how much he will be missed.
Gordy Conn
Friend
May 15, 2020
Mark will be missed by many. Everyone so enjoyed listening to him join in at the music events. My sympathy goes out to all of you.....
B. Stolzmann
Friend
May 15, 2020
May Mark rest in God's loving arms in his heavenly kingdom.

May you all look to God for help, guidance and strength during this difficult time.



Albert & Kathy Guzman
Neighbor
May 15, 2020
Sadden by the loss of such a talented and beautiful soul. Heaven just received a great horn player,
My sincere condolences to Connie and family.
Jesse Hernandez
Friend
May 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy Connie. I loved working with Mark. I worked at Houston wire. He always made me laugh . He was always carrying .pray God give to strength. God bless
Christine Flynn
Friend
May 15, 2020
Rest in Peace Mark. Your trumpet has entered the heavens and will sound better than ever.
Mark Bogart
Friend
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending our prayers and condolences. Debbie & Teddy Lathum
Debbie Lathum
Friend
May 15, 2020
TIME is the most precious thing we have in our life. Mark shared his talents thru his love of music. The true meaning of expressing ones feelings alone and with others. I was honored to hear him play on occasion and know of his talent. No words can express your loss at this time just know he will be missed.
George Bollhorst
Friend
