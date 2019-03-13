Mark Peter Kickert

CROWN POINT, IN - Mark Peter Kickert, age 61, of Crown Point, IN and Grand Beach, MI, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a long battle with ALS.

Mark is survived by his mother: Judith Kickert of Crown Point; siblings: Debra (Michael) Alch, David R. Kickert and Julie (Terry) Shaw; three nephews: Harrison Alch, Tomas Shaw and Jonathan Shaw.Mark was preceded in death by his father: Ronald Kickert.

Mark worked for over 30 years in the Insurance Industry. He was currently working as a Sr. Partner Executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. Mark was a Board Member of the National Association of Health Underwriters. He was a graduate of Thornwood High School and earned his Bachelors and Master's Degrees from Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN.Mark was a life-long member of the Purdue Alumni Association.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with Bob Lueder and Kerry Robinson officiating. Interment at Oakridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association of Chicago (alsachicago.org) or Samaritans Purse (samaritanspurse.org).

