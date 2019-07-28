Mark R. Davies

HIGHLAND, IN - Mark R. Davies, 61, of Highland, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He is survived by his son, Jeremy (Jill) Davies; one granddaughter, Jordyn Davies; three brothers, Dan (Barb), Paul, and Jeff Davies; one sister, Pat Gaydos, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (1 block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN 46322.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.