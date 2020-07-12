Mark Steven Lewis, Sr.

GRIFFITH, IN - Mark Steven Lewis Sr., 63 of Griffith, formerly of Jersey City, New Jersey. Peacefully passed away at home on July 4th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones after battling a lengthy illness. He is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years Anajean (Dobosz), daughter Lindsay, son Mark Jr. (Rachel), and granddaughter Raegan Lewis.

Mark leaves behind his in-laws Stan and Bonnie Dobosz, Andy Dobosz, Michael (Kathy) Dobosz, nephew Michael (Marris) Dobosz and goddaughter Abbey Dobosz. Brother Gilbert (Paula) Lewis, nephew Evan and nieces Charlotte and Olivia Lewis. His east coast surrogate siblings Mary Lee Yanick, Stanley, Bill, Paul, Peter Parzych, niece Leone Cueto, and cousin Marc DeGennaro. Along with many lifelong friends that became family. Mark was a 1975 graduate of Marist High School and a 1983 graduate of Indiana State University, where he met Anajean. He retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Department after 20 years. Mark is preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Sadie Lewis. Surrogate parents Witold and Theresa Parzych and brother Joe Parzych. Mark's dream came true earlier this year when he was finally able to see his beloved Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no services.

