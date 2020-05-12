Mark Steven Tunacik
1988 - 2020
Mark Steven Tunacik VALPARAISO, IN - Mark Steven Tunacik, 31 of Valparaiso, passed away at his home, Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born August 13, 1988 in Valparaiso the son of Dan and JoEllen (Murphy) Tunacik. Mark graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2007 and earned his associates degree from Ivy Tech. He worked as a cook at A.J.'s Pizza and enjoyed snowboarding, water skiing, and garage sales. Mark loved his dog, Tiki and spending time with family. Mark is survived by his parents, Dan and JoEllen of Valparaiso; siblings, John Tunacik of Valparaiso, Kathryn (Chris) Smith of Salt Lake City, UT, and Daniel Tunacik, Jr. of Seattle, WA; nieces, Annelise, Margot, and Greta; grandmother, Eleanor Murphy of Stanwood, MI; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Elizabeth Tunacik and Charles Murphy. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army of Porter County.

Published in The Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Service
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
