Mark T. Swets

Mark T. Swets, 63, went to be with His Lord on December 4, 2019. Mark lived in Colorado for 40 years and recently returned to Indiana. He is survived by sister In law, Judy Swets, sisters Mary (Rick) Sytsma, Carol (Sam) Oostman, Trudy (Bill) Webb and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle MarK, also, many dear friends in Colorado.

Celebration of life service will be private for family and friends. Memorials may be made to Bibles for Missions Thrift Center, 2821 Highway Ave., Highland, IN.