Mark W. Ladd

CARROLLTON, TX - Mark W. Ladd of Carrollton, TX (formerly of Munster, IN) passed away suddenly on August 23, 2019 at the age of 62. Mark leaves behind his wife Susan, daughter Aleasha (Jeff Lahey), brother David (Hyunok), sister Lynn (Dave Nelson) , brother Eric (Patty) , loving nieces and nephews Luke, Jake, Daniel, Jeffrey, Elena, Sara, Emma, and Max.

Mark was a 1974 graduate of Munster High School. He went on to the University of Notre Dame receiving his degree in business. Mark then attended Dayton University where he received his MBA. Mark was a starting pitcher for the University of Notre Dame varsity baseball team earning Monogram status.

Mark had an extraordinary business career in the soft drink industry. He was most recently employed at Keurig/Dr. Pepper as Director, Immediate Consumption where his responsibilities were on the national level.

Mark was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, a Big Brother volunteer, involved in countless charitable functions, an avid fisherman, golfer, and Notre Dame football fan. He was preceded in death by his loving and terrific parents Paul and Marianne Ladd of Munster, IN. Mark will be sorely missed by all and left this life much too early.