Mark W. Trgovich
1922 - 2020
Mark W. Trgovich

HIGHLAND, IN - Mark W. Trgovich, 97 of Highland passed away at his home on June 20, 2020. Born on November 19, 1922. Survived by children: Judi (Steve) Paloncy, Joanne (Roger) Adank; grandchildren: Kristin (Savan) Patel, Kathryn Ward, Michael Paloncy (fiance Amy Shahan), Kimberly (Mark) Bevier, Megan Trgovich; great grandchildren: Paul and Ella Ward and Grayson Patel; brother, John Trgovich and sister in laws Mary Klobucar and Barbara Trgovich, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Nikola and Ljuba Trgovich; wife, Elizabeth, daughter, Marybeth; brothers: Pete, Nick; sister, Ann; and numerous brother and sister in laws.

A WWII veteran, Mark served proudly in the 4th Cavalry Division of the US Army. He was active for years as the Quartermaster of the Highland VFW Post 1109, served on the Board of Directors for the Regional Federal Credit Union and as treasurer for the parent's group of ARC Bridges. Mark retired from E.I. DuPont in East Chicago in 1984.

Mark loved golf, the Green Bay Packers and Domino's Pizza. In recent years he enjoyed gifting visitors with a personalized pen with his favorite sayings of "Enjoy Each Day" or "You Made My Day." Mark was devoted to his family, especially Marybeth (his sweetie).

Special thanks to the Transitions group of Hospice of the Calumet Area, Dr. Jose Agusti and staff of Tumi Medical, homebound nurse Christine and most especially his loving caregiver Stella.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, followed by burial at St. Johnt. Joseph Cemetery 1547 167th Street, Hammond, Indiana.

Donations may be made in Mark's honor to the SHARE Foundation P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, IN, 46371. www.fagenmiller.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
JUN
25
Burial
St. Johnt. Joseph Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 23, 2020
It was my pleasure to have crossed lifes path with you and your family Mark.
Louise Sparks
Friend
