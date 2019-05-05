Marlene Binnendyk

ST. JOHN, IN - Marlene Binnendyk, 82 of St. John, IN passed away May 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 27, 1936 to Leonard and Elizabeth Anderson of Blue Island, IL where she lived most of her life. Marlene retired from St. Benedict School where she worked as a secretary. She will always be remembered as a faith filled Catholic, notorious baker, long distance walker, shoveler of snow, lover of children, and a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Marlene is survived by her daughter Barb (Josh) Amft, three brothers, Len (Mary Pat) Anderson, Ron Anderson, and Rich (Mary Kay) Anderson, and her grandsons, Jeremy (his fiancé, Hunter Snider) Amft, Jacob Amft and Benjamin Amft and a slew of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Nick Binnendyk, Jr., and her parents.

A time to celebrate Marlene's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Marlene's honor are preferred to Hospice of the Calumet Area or St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Blue Island, IL. www.fagenmiller.com