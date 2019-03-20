Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Brunner.

Marlene Brunner

CROWN POINT, IN - Marlene Brunner, age 83 of Crown Point and formerly of Homewood, IL passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

She is survived by husband of 64 years: Sam; four sons: Mark (Debra) Brunner, Craig (Sandy) Brunner, Paul (Sherry) Brunner, and John (Kathy) Brunner; ten grandchildren; five great-grandsons; many nieces and nephews.

Marlene is preceded in death by brothers Warren and David Fraser and sister Betty Nelson.

Marlene was a devout Lutheran and was a resident of Wittenberg Lutheran Village for seven plus years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME (811 E. Franciscan, Crown Point, IN) on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be DIRECTLY at Crown of Life Chapel at Wittenburg Lutheran Village (1200 Luther Dr., Crown Point, IN) on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Cory Wielert officiating. There will be one half-hour of visitation before church service at 9:30 A.M. At Rest First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Wittenberg Chapel, 1200 Luther Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307.

