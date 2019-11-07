Marlene E. Fladeland

LANSING, IL - Marlene E. Fladeland, age 87 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. She is survived by her two children: Mark A. Fladeland and April E. Fladeland; grandson: Matthew C. Fladeland; and sister: Beverly Millies. Mrs. Fladeland was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years: Obert Fladeland; brother: Clarence Wiening; and sister: Shirley Benninghoff.

Friends are invited to visit with the Fladeland family on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will begin at Noon with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Mrs. Fladeland will be laid to rest next to her husband in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to in Memphis, TN.

Mrs. Fladeland retired from School District 168 in Sauk Village, IL, where she was employed as a Business Manager. She was a long-time member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Lansing; she was a Chicago Bears fan; and after she and her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling. www.schroederlauer.com