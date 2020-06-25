Marlene Ginther

HENDERSONVILLE, TN - Marlene Ginther, age 89, of Hendersonville, TN passed away peacefully at her residence, Clarendale at Indian Lake Retirement Community on Wednesday, evening June 17, 2020.

Marlene was born February 13, 1931 in Golden Gate, IL, to John and Freeda (Headley) Jones. She married Jack Ginther on September 27, 1947 in Albion, IL. They enjoyed nearly 54 years together living in Illinois, Indiana, and Florida before his passing on March 28, 2001. Marlene was a homemaker, who unselfishly dedicated her entire life to her family, always putting the needs of others before her own. Marlene is survived by daughter-in-law, Kathy Ginther of Collierville, TN; one grandson, Chris (Karina) Ginther of Hendersonville, TN; Three great grandsons: Ryan and Eric Ginther of Hendersonville,TN, and Matthew (Jordan) Rattray of Cedar Lake, IN; one great granddaughter, Lauren Ginther of Hendersonville, TN; two great great grandchildren: Brayden Rattray and Emma Rattray of Cedar Lake, IN and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Marlene in death were her husband, Jack, son, Michael Ginther and four brothers, Charles, Ray, John, and Jim Jones.

Funeral services for Marlene Ginther will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at NALE'S FUNERAL HOME in Fairfield, IL. A visitation will be held Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Ellery.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.nalesfuneralhome.com. Nale's Funeral Home of Fairfield is in charge of the arrangements.