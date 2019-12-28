Marlene M. Johnson

HAMMOND, IN - Marlene M. Johnson, age 84, of Hammond, passed away peacefully in her home on December 23, 2019. She is the wife of (late) Clyde "Jerry" Johnson of 50 years, daughter of (late) Violet Lamb and sister of (late) George Cinko. Marlene is survived by her daughter Wendy (James) Tustison of Indiana; son, Rick (Cindy) Klien of New Mexico; 11 grandchildren, including April (Harry) Wickhorst, Carrie Tustison, James (Kendra) Tustison II, Bryan (Shannon) Tustison, Shannon (Ryan) Terry of South Carolina, Kristopher (Christy) Reaves of Texas, Candy (Danny) Thomas of Arizona, Ricky (Melody) Klien of Utah, Dawn (MJ) Hughes of Washington, and Nicole (Kenneth) Smith of New Mexico; 24 great-grandchildren; nephew, Michael G. (April) Cinko, and numerous additional loving family and friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, daughter Katherine Reaves, and grandson, Jason Tustison.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life Gathering from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 PM at the Funeral Home, following the Gathering. Marlene worked as a travel guide for over 20 years and was a member of The Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending time with her husband at their lake house, holidays with her family, and in the company of dear friends. Marlene will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's honor to The Hospice of the Calumet Area are preferred. www.hillsidefhcares.com