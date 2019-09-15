Marlene Rose (Tanis, Milazzo) Pelkki (1933 - 2019)
  • "Never will I forgot the kind, honest lady I had the..."
    - Carol Oakes
  • "I am one of those 1st graders whose lives she touched. She..."
    - Laurie
  • "Marlene and her sons Dino and Nick were beloved idols of..."
    - Matt Hanson
  • "This lovely woman was my son's first grade teacher at..."
    - Rose (Lansky) Rehbein
Service Information
Westminster Presbyterian Chr
1500 Scio Church Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1500 Scio Church Rd.
Ann Arbor, MI
Obituary
Marlene Rose (Tanis, Milazzo) Pelkki

AUSTIN, TX - Marlene Rose (Tanis, Milazzo) Pelkki, age 86, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, at Elmcroft Senior Living Community in Austin, TX. She was the first born to the late Dorothy (Eckstein) and Neil Tanis, on April 8, 1933, in Hammond, IN. Marlene grew up in farm country on Ridge Road in Munster, IN, with her two younger siblings. She graduated from nearby Hammond High School in 1951.

Marlene taught first grade at Lawton Elementary School in Ann Arbor, MI from 1973 to 1995. Marlene was an active member in church and sang soprano in the choir. With her bright and caring personality, she gained many life-long friends wherever she went. Marlene always made everyone around her feel special, even if you had only spoken with her once.

She is survived by her three sons: Anthony Milazzo (Stacey) of Austin, TX; Dino Milazzo (Sandra) of Lehigh Acres, FL and Dominic Milazzo (Sheryl) of Ypsilanti, MI; seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; sister, Joan Kaluf (Robert) of Fountain Valley, CA and brother, Neil Tanis of Munster, IN.

Please join Facebook Group "Marlene Milazzo Pelkki" and visit www.marlenepelkki.weebly.com for more information. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Marlene's life on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1500 Scio Church Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103.
Published in The Times on Sept. 15, 2019
bullet University of Michigan
