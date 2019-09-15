Marlene Rose (Tanis, Milazzo) Pelkki

AUSTIN, TX - Marlene Rose (Tanis, Milazzo) Pelkki, age 86, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, at Elmcroft Senior Living Community in Austin, TX. She was the first born to the late Dorothy (Eckstein) and Neil Tanis, on April 8, 1933, in Hammond, IN. Marlene grew up in farm country on Ridge Road in Munster, IN, with her two younger siblings. She graduated from nearby Hammond High School in 1951.

Marlene taught first grade at Lawton Elementary School in Ann Arbor, MI from 1973 to 1995. Marlene was an active member in church and sang soprano in the choir. With her bright and caring personality, she gained many life-long friends wherever she went. Marlene always made everyone around her feel special, even if you had only spoken with her once.

She is survived by her three sons: Anthony Milazzo (Stacey) of Austin, TX; Dino Milazzo (Sandra) of Lehigh Acres, FL and Dominic Milazzo (Sheryl) of Ypsilanti, MI; seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; sister, Joan Kaluf (Robert) of Fountain Valley, CA and brother, Neil Tanis of Munster, IN.

Please join Facebook Group "Marlene Milazzo Pelkki" and visit www.marlenepelkki.weebly.com for more information. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Marlene's life on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1500 Scio Church Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103.