Marlon Patrick James

HOBART, IN - Marlon Patrick James, age 47, of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to Nancy James, and was lovingly raised by his mother LaRose Simpson and his grandmother (late) Cora James.He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Lisa (Jazak) James, and children: Nick, Giana, and Deandre; grandmother: Dorothy Dickens; mother-in-law: Darlene Bradshaw; sister: Miyoshi Morris; brother: Travis Simpson; brother-in-law: Anthony Jazak; nieces: Paige, Violetta LaRose and Emma; nephews: Seandell, Rashed, and Rashod; uncles: Michael Rucker, Ray Marsh, Donald Jazak, and John Jazak; and aunts: LaVerna Rucker and Betty Johnson.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. For more information, call 219-980-1141. Please visit www.mycalumetpark.com for full obituary or to express online condolences.