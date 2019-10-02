Marsha L. Mika (nee Ryband)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Marsha L. Mika (nee Ryband), age 70, of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully by her husband's side on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 49 years and 8 months to Ron Mika. Loving mother of Kathleen Caruso, Ronald J. (Amanda) Mika and Ken (Diana) Mika. Proud grandmother of Ralph and Randall Caruso, Lillian Joy and Samuel Mika, and Benjamin and Daniel Mika. Fond sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Sophie Ryband.

Marsha graduated St. Andrew Grade School in 1963 and TF North High School in 1967. She attended South Suburban College in South Holland. Marsha was a proud Housewife who always found ways to cook healthy foods for her family. When time allowed, she loved knitting and sewing. She met the ladies at Fitness Point for exercise and pool walking. Her garden was one of her passions. Marsha was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Family and friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave. in Hammond, IN. There will be a Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to can be sent to family in care of the grandchildren's college fund.

For further information in regards to the services, please contact us at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.