Marsha M. Carpenter "Bottsie"

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marsha M. Carpenter "Bottsie" of Schererville formerly of East Chicago, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Dyer.

Survivors: husband, Albert; granddaughter, Raven Carpenter; two sisters, Sylvia Brooks and Debrah Youngblood; one brother, Quincy Youngblood; godmother, Katherine Morris and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Kenneth Atoy Carpenter and parents, Quincy Youngblood, Sr. and Clara Mae Morrow.

Funeral services will be held Friday May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke AME Church, 3543 Block Avenue, East Chicago, Rev. Gwendolyn Sanders, Pastor. Rev. Therese Bibbs, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Luke AME Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Carpenter family during their time of loss.