Marsha McCloskey (nee Klein)

LONG BEACH, IN - Marsha McCloskey's time on Earth ended on August 31 at age 83 after she succumbed to a long-term illness that her tiny self could no longer keep at bay. Such a small package carried a huge heart, and during her life she possessed the superpower of pure love.

Marsha had a great love of adventure; she traveled across six continents over the course of her life. She was equally as interested in walking through a Soweto neighborhood, touring the Great Wall of China, or viewing Hagia Sofia, as she was in watching the sunset from Stop 22 at her favorite place of all, Long Beach, IN. A life-long learner, she was born with a party line in Calumet City, IL, and by the end of her life she was video-chatting on three separate operating systems. Her daily texts showcased inspiring mastery of the emoji arts.

Marsha received a B.A. degree in 1958 from Marquette University. She was the first in her family to graduate from college in a time when few women pursued higher education. The phrase, "It takes a village" originated in Elkhart Indiana in the 1970s with Marsha and her gang of moms orchestrating theatrical performances, coordinating the Great Books Program, leading Girl Scout troops, and encouraging athletic competitions. Helicopter-parenting was a foreign concept to her-she treated her entire community like family. To this day, her children love to recount stories of an upbringing defined by freedom and independence (if a slight disregard for child safety).

Marsha loved true crime novels, PBS, estate sales, Manhattans, discovering the sole item of quality on a clearance rack at TJ Maxx, family dinners, anything aqua-colored, intimidatingly complicated puzzles, The Price is Right, quails, and most of all, her children and grandchildren. She was a patient listener and the Zen Master of a boisterous family who adored her.

She is preceded in death by parents Emilie and Andrew Klein, and son-in-law Michael Geracioti. Marsha is survived by her beloved husband Bob, five children and ten grandchildren: Maribeth Geracioti, Emma and Isabel; Andrew Holtz (Ovette Villavicencio), Alexandra Elliott, Sophia; Gregory Holtz, (Martha), Victor, Emilie; Geoffrey Holtz (Christine), Madeline, Matilda; Gretchen Nall (Jonathan) Ruth, Iris. She is also survived by sister Susie Matyas (David) and brother Bob Klein; step-daughter Kolleen McCloskey and grandson George; father of her children Frederick Holtz; brothers-in-law Greg Holtz and Tim Holtz; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She would love nothing more than for you to raise a toast in her memory. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Marsha's care. www.schroederlauer.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael Geracioti Fund at Blair School of Music, c/o Vanderbilt University, PMB 407727, 2301 Vanderbilt Place, Nashville, TN 37240-7727.