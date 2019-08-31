Marshall Alfred Caban

PORTAGE, IN - Marshall Alfred Caban, 75 of Portage, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born August 29, 1943 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Ramona Caban Wegesend, who survives in Hawaii. Marshall was a cosmetologist, and a member of Nativity Of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage and the Knights of Columbus. Also surviving are his sibling, William Wegesend, Sharleen "Cookie" Cruz-Perez, Linda Manu, Warren Wegesend, Gordon Wegesend, and Michael Wegesend. He was preceded in death by his brother Patrick Wegesend.

A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Nativity Of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso.

BARTHOLOMEW FUNEARL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.