Martha Athena Krasoczka

VALPARAISO, IN - Martha Athena Krasoczka, 60, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born March 14, 1959 to George and Dorothy (Skinner) Georgantas, graduated from Merrillville High School in 1977 and received an Associate's degree from Davenport College. She served as a medical records transcriptionist at the Orthopedic Center in Merrillville and privately. Martha also was a talented hairdresser at Great Expectations. She was an endearing mother, loving wife and excellent cook for her families. An accomplished artist at painting, drawing and floral arranging, she could find peace in her garden or kicking back at the beach.On May 3, 1987 she married David Krasoczka who survives along with their sons, George Krasoczka and Michael Krasoczka (fiance-Leslie Monterroso) all of Valparaiso, half-siblings, Elaine Rose Hellums of Merrillville, Irene (Demetri) Pouloudis of Joliet, IL, and Mike (Brenda) Newcomer of Plymouth. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Helen Langbehn.

A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00-10:30 a.m. directly at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N., Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. and burial to follow at Chesterton Cemetery. IN lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Iakovos Building Fund.