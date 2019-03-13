Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Delores Karanovich.

Martha Delores Karanovich

HAMMOND, IN - Martha Delores Karanovich, 92, of Hammond, passed away on Monday March 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Ruth (Milan) Grozdanich, Donna (Charles) Vesolowski III, beloved grandchildren the Late Suzanne Marie Vesolowski, Charlie (Ariya) Vesolowski IV, Milana Grozdanich, Jelena Grozdanich, one dear great granddaughter Ren Vesolowski. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Mele, parents Sigmunto "James" and Anna (Petrovich) Prusiecki.

An entombment service will be held directly at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL 60409, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM.The joys of Martha's life were her grandchildren and great granddaughter.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.