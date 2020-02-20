Martha Duda

LANSING, IL - Martha Duda (nee Linke), 97, of Lansing, formerly of Ukraine, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Carmen Karczynski (Alejandro Gonzalez) and Victor Duda; grandchildren Nikki and Michael Duda, and their mother Susan Duda. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Albin.

Memorial services for Martha will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Martha's family on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of services.