Martha (Linke) Duda

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Linke) Duda.
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
801 Michigan City Rd.
Calumet City, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
801 Michigan City Rd.
Calumet City, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martha Duda

LANSING, IL - Martha Duda (nee Linke), 97, of Lansing, formerly of Ukraine, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Carmen Karczynski (Alejandro Gonzalez) and Victor Duda; grandchildren Nikki and Michael Duda, and their mother Susan Duda. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Albin.

Memorial services for Martha will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Martha's family on Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
Published in The Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.