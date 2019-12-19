Martha E. Baltas

VALPARAISO, IN - Martha E. Baltas, 76, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at home with her family. She was born September 17, 1943 to Harold and Ruth (Brown) Neal. Martha made her career as a Customer Service Representative with Chase Bank for 21 years. She was a member of Valparaiso First Presbyterian Church, and formerly Tri Kappa's Iota Chapter. Spending time with family and friends was always treasured.

On September 5, 1987 she married William G. Baltas who survives along with her children; Kathie (Phillip) DeRuiter of Three Oaks, MI, Sherie (Daniel) Breitenbach of Valparaiso, Neal (Deborah) Heffernan of Milford, OH, step-children: Mary (Phillip) Hill, Cathy (Earl) McDonald, Donna Baltas, Christine (Ian) Arthur, brother, Dr. J. Matthew Neal, sister, Mary A. Neal (Joan Wallace), 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Valparaiso First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., with memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Porter County Animal Shelter.