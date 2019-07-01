Martha J. Kudera

HAMMOND, IN - Martha J. Kudera, age 89, of Hammond, Indiana formerly of Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 28, 2019. Martha is survived by her daughter in law, Nicole J. Floyd; grandson, John Minnick; sister, Dorothy Peoples; niece, Roni Perez (nee Kundera). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond George Kudera; children, Gail, George R. and Larry Kudera.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave Hammond, IN 46324. Cremation at Solan Pruzin to follow.

Martha was born and raised in Tennessee by her parents, Mae and Will Reynolds. Later in life she met her husband Raymond and raised a family in Hammond. She enjoyed cooking, going to garage sales and taking care of her children. She was a wonderful mother that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com