Martha J. Ondo (Ehrhardt)

CROWN POINT, IN - Martha J. Ondo (Ehrhardt), of Crown Point (formerly of Highland, IN), died on September 26, 2019 at the age of 76.

She is survived by her cherished husband of 53 years, Zigmund Ondo; her daughter Rebecca (Jeff) Salt and their daughters, Alison and Keira; her son David (Kristle) Ondo and their son, Benjamin; her mother in law Mary Ondo; and her cousin Thomas (Ann) Whiteley. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Susie C. Ehrhardt and Charles H. Ehrhardt. Martha graduated from Highland High School, Class of 1961. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a wonderful and doting grandmother, and a good friend. Martha loved to travel with her husband, Zig. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her friends. Martha spent her leisure time sewing, playing with her beloved kitty, Simon, and watching the Cubbies.

Funeral services will be private. Donations made in the memory of Martha, may be made to the . https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/

www.burnsfuneral.com