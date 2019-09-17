Martha L. Williams

COVINGTON, KY - Martha L. Williams, born in Covington, KY on March 12, 1932.

She passed away at Crown Point Christian Village on September 14, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert on June 3, 1999. Preceding were her parents Charles and Ruth Hiles Franklin; brother, Charles Franklin; two sisters, Frances Tabeling and Anne Niequist White.

She is survived by two sons, Donald (Jeani) Williams and Michael (Donna) Williams; three grandsons; Justin, Greg and Jonathon; one granddaughter, Candance; great-grandchildren: Nathan, Gavin, Mikaela, Brandon, Zane, Lauren, Amanda, and Scott.

Martha was a longtime member of the Hebron Senior Center and served as Secretary-Treasurer for many years.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

