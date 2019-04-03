Martha Lira Flores Barry

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Martha Lira Flores Barry of Schererville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving family, son Gary Gonzalez; three grandchildren Erik (Angela) Gonzalez, Sara Gonzalez (Ben) Deleon, and Victoria Gonzalez; great-grandchildren Israel Gonzalez and Elena Gonzalez; siblings Joseph (Janet) Flores, Josephine Dedo, Connie Flores, Gloria Flores (Oscar) Rodriguez, John Flores, Fred (Carmen) Flores; goddaughter Jenna Flores; first cousins, Elena Moreno and Penny Cervantes, plus countless nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Jose Flores Lira Andrade and Concepcion Macedo Flores, and brothers Arthur Flores and Antonio Flores; grandparents Ignacio Macedo and Concepcion Sanchez Macedo; aunts Esperanza Macedo Castillo, Estella Macedo Markin and Margarita Macedo.

A Memorial Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 6, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at St. James Hall, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN 46322.

Born in Brownsville, TX, Martha and her family relocated to East Chicago, IN when she was a teenager, where she became a lifelong resident of the Chicagoland area, and was a "snowbird" to Palm Harbor, FL since 1996. Martha retired from United Steelworkers District 31, where she had been an administrative assistant. Martha also held positions at Youngstown Sheet Tube-East Chicago, Standard Forge-East Chicago, and General American Transportation Corporation-East Chicago, as well as with the Wall Street Journal in Chicago and Abbott Laboratories. She was an active member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Palm Harbor, FL, and was a health and fitness advocate and yoga practitioner. Martha was respected by all who knew her, and was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. Her life centered around family, duty, and honor.

