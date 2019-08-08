Martha Muta

MUNSTER, IN - Martha Muta, age 84, of Munster, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019, joining her late husband, Ted, in heaven. Martha was surrounded by her loving children, family, and friends in her home. She was born in Hammond, IN to the late Stefan and Susan Cutka. She was a 1952 graduate from George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, IN. She met her childhood sweetheart and love of her life when they were both 15 years old, her beloved husband of 63 years, Ted Muta. She was a long-time resident of both Whiting, IN and Munster, IN. Martha worked alongside her husband, Ted, for over 50 years, in their family-owned business, Ted Muta Advertising. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN.

Martha is survived by her four children: Kathy (John-deceased) Lung, Janet (John) Hanrahan, Ted (Cheryl) Muta and Jennifer (Joe) Kolavo; eight grandchildren: John (Laura) Hanrahan, Jill (Drew) Vanderbur, Amanda (Nick) Thorsvig, Megan (Austin) Bonta, Ted Muta, Chloe Sannito, Tim Muta, Mark Muta; five great grandchildren: Hadley and Mason Hanrahan, Brayden and Payton Vanderbur, Isla Thorsvig.

A visitation will take place at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located at 8501 Calumet Avenue in Munster at 9:00 a.m., Friday August 9, 2019.A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas More Church in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net