Martin Aardema

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Aardema.
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
604 E. Commercial Ave.
Lowell, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martin Aardema

DEMOTTE, IN - Martin Aardema 68, of Demotte, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife Teresa; sisters, Joanne (Stephen) Kenny, Gwen Aardema, Lorraine (Dennis) Pegues, all of Worth, Phyllis (Peter) Roeters of Monee, brother in law, Dave Bruinius, numerous nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his parents John and Tracy and sister, Barbara Bruinius.

Marty was a retired Flat Bed Truck Driver with AMS Motor Services and later drove for Schultz Construction. He attended Lowell Church of Christ and was a member of the Lowell Moose Lodge.

Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m., at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell with Cremation Following. www.sheetsfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to , .
Published in The Times on June 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.