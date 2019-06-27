Martin Aardema

DEMOTTE, IN - Martin Aardema 68, of Demotte, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife Teresa; sisters, Joanne (Stephen) Kenny, Gwen Aardema, Lorraine (Dennis) Pegues, all of Worth, Phyllis (Peter) Roeters of Monee, brother in law, Dave Bruinius, numerous nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his parents John and Tracy and sister, Barbara Bruinius.

Marty was a retired Flat Bed Truck Driver with AMS Motor Services and later drove for Schultz Construction. He attended Lowell Church of Christ and was a member of the Lowell Moose Lodge.

Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m., at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell with Cremation Following. www.sheetsfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to , .