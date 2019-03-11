Martin Davis

HAMMOND, IN - Martin Davis, age 88, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

He is survived by his children: Scott Davis, John (Joyce) Davis, Celeste (Gary) Zlotkowski, and Craig (Robin) Davis; his grandchildren: Michael Davis, Corey (Hannah) Davis, Matthew Zlotkowski, Erin (Eddie) Gonzalez, Billy Nanny, and Jodie Nanny; and a great grandson, Micah Gonzalez.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley (nee Whelan) Davis; and his parents: Stanley and Irene.

Martin proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He loved building model airplanes in his spare time and was a proud member of the Carpenter's Union Local #599.

Donations may be made in Martin's honor to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Highland, IN. MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN is handling the arrangements. You may contact the funeral home for further information (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com