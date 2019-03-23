Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin F. Kopp.

Martin F. Kopp

ELBURN, IL - It is with great sadness that Martin F. Kopp, 68, of Elburn, IL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy, of 44 years; two daughters, Valerie (Jason) Wallin, Amanda (Jeff) Pratt; his mother, Lois Kopp; two brothers, Bill (Connie) Kopp and C.J. (fiance Kathy) Kopp; sister-in-law Anita (Gene) Graska; three grandchildren, Alex and Jacob Wallin, and Westin Pratt, as well as two step-grandchildren, Austin and Kayla Pratt; numerous additional loving family and life long friends Phil Avalos and Larry Grambo. Martin was preceded in death by his father, Charles.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the funeral home; interment at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219- 838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.