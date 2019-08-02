Martin J. Pieters, Jr.

MUNSTER, IN - Martin J. Pieters, Jr. 81, of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane Pieters; daughters, Constance Jani, Melissa Pieters and Melinda (Bill) DeCoste; grandchildren, Kyle Oppenhuis, Luke Oppenhuis, Molly Jani and Kevin DeCoste; sister, Marcia (Joseph) Litera; brother-in-law, Edward Olszewski Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Pieters; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Bernice Pieters; brother, Robert Pieters.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday August 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private.

Martin was a member of St. Thomas More Church. He retired from Inland Steel with over 30 years of service. Martin enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. He participated in various bowling leagues thoughout his life. Martin coached girls softball at Community Park when his daughters were growing up. He was an avid Cub fan and cheered for the Bears. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net