Marty Wayne Bevill

HAMMOND, IN - Marty Wayne Bevill, age 62, of Hammond, IN passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna Lynn Bevill (Nee Faunda); three children: Kimberly Ann (Glen) Karwick, Benjerman (Rhiannon) Bevill, Stacy (Kenny Randell) Bevill; 13 grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Marty was preceded in death by his parents, James and Evelyn Bevill and two grandchildren: Lillian and Angel.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, (Hessville) IN with Pastor Betty Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Marty grew up in Hammond and was a 1976 graduate of Morton High School. He worked as a superintendent at EVC Contractors for almost 25 years. He was a dedicated and loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Marty loved to play his guitar and enjoyed golfing with his wife Donna. Everybody liked Marty and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

