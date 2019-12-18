Marvelene Doty "Cookie" Dutcher

VALPARAISO, IN - Marvalene Doty "Cookie" Dutcher, 84, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at home with family. She was born August 10, 1935 to Marvin and Ruby (Anders) Cook and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1954. Cookie began her career as a proofreader with the Vidette-Messenger then became a private nanny from 1985 - 2007 with the McCasland, Hamilton, Wagner & Joll families.

On June 22, 1957 she married James Dutcher who preceded her in death in 2009. Survivors include their daughters, Bethellen Doty (Randy) Oliver of Valparaiso, Jamie Lynn Downey of Valparaiso, Kimberly Jo Gauler of Hebron, sister, Dorothy (Virgil) Barnett of Idaho and Luida Williams of Fowler, IN, grandchildren, Shawn, Mark, Michael and Matthew Dutcher, Joseph Dougherty, Patrick Bonzani, James Downey, Kalyn, Cody and Kelsie Gauler, great grandchildren, Brayden, Zoe, Camden, Matt Jr., Liam, Hunter, Owen, Jayden and Payne. She was also preceded in death by her son, Marlon in 1989 and daughter-in-law, Jennie in 2010.

Cookie was a woman on the move, she was the original mom's taxi service for her children's continuous activities, tending garden, cooking creative meals, raising a myriad of adopted animals, making jewelry, mastering video dubbing and splicing and doing it all as the family joker. She found time to serve with Job's Daughters and Sigma Alpha Chi Sorority Eta Chapter. Her kind, gentle and caring nature lent itself well to all of her families. The recent loss of her canine buddy "J.J." did sadden her heart.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. and cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice or Lakeshore PAWS.