Marvin E. Andrews

NIXA, MO - Marvin E. Andrews, 76, of Nixa, MO, formerly of Lake Station, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, just one day short of his 77th birthday.

Marvin was born on September 22, 1943 in Gary, IN; the son of Perry and Helen (Ginder) Andrews. He served proudly in the US Navy from 1964-1970 and retired from Midwest Steel in Portage, IN in 2001 after 40 years of service.

Marvin enjoyed fishing and poker with his siblings, children, nieces, and nephews and was almost never seen without his trademark baseball cap on his head. He was also an avid Chicago Bears fan. While living in Indiana, he was on the board for Dollars for Scholars for the Lake Station Community Schools and served as chapter president for Parents Without Partners (PWP) of Porter County.

He is survived by one daughter, Lora (Seth) Andrews-Lindblom of Illinois; one granddaughter Kira and daughter-in-law Shari Andrews-Stiglich of Portage; sisters Wanda Mason of Valparaiso, Mary Kay (Joe) Kucan of Valparaiso, and Victoria (Kenneth) Cecil of Ferndale, Washington; sister-in-law-Lee (Ken) Madura of Branson, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Shirley Andrews, Ann Hughes, Lorene (Don) Pitcher, and Charles (Joyce) Andrews. He was widowed two times: by his first wife Carolyn in 1996 and second wife Linda in 2009. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Tina and son Burton.

Memorial visitation for Marvin will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time memorial service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Services end at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to COVID-19 circumstances, please supply your own mask and practice social distancing.

