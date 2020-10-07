1/1
Marvin E. Andrews
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marvin E. Andrews

NIXA, MO - Marvin E. Andrews, 76, of Nixa, MO, formerly of Lake Station, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, just one day short of his 77th birthday.

Marvin was born on September 22, 1943 in Gary, IN; the son of Perry and Helen (Ginder) Andrews. He served proudly in the US Navy from 1964-1970 and retired from Midwest Steel in Portage, IN in 2001 after 40 years of service.

Marvin enjoyed fishing and poker with his siblings, children, nieces, and nephews and was almost never seen without his trademark baseball cap on his head. He was also an avid Chicago Bears fan. While living in Indiana, he was on the board for Dollars for Scholars for the Lake Station Community Schools and served as chapter president for Parents Without Partners (PWP) of Porter County.

He is survived by one daughter, Lora (Seth) Andrews-Lindblom of Illinois; one granddaughter Kira and daughter-in-law Shari Andrews-Stiglich of Portage; sisters Wanda Mason of Valparaiso, Mary Kay (Joe) Kucan of Valparaiso, and Victoria (Kenneth) Cecil of Ferndale, Washington; sister-in-law-Lee (Ken) Madura of Branson, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Shirley Andrews, Ann Hughes, Lorene (Don) Pitcher, and Charles (Joyce) Andrews. He was widowed two times: by his first wife Carolyn in 1996 and second wife Linda in 2009. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Tina and son Burton.

Memorial visitation for Marvin will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time memorial service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Services end at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to COVID-19 circumstances, please supply your own mask and practice social distancing.

www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved