Marvin E. Sadewasser

DYER, IN - Marvin E. Sadewasser age 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Sadewasser; son, Brian Sadewasser; daughter, Janel Grimmer; grandchildren, Nicholas Grimmer, Nathan Grimmer, Noah Grimmer, Evan Sadewasser and Milena Sadewasser; brother, David (Susan) Sadewasser; sister, Carol Sadewasser; uncle, John Klee and many extended family members and dear friends.

Marvin was born February 20, 1937, in East Chicago, IN to the late Emil and Evelyn Sadewasser and was a 1955 graduate of Morton High School and went on to receive his Doctorate of Pharmacy from Purdue University in 1959. He proudly served our country in the US Army. On September 3, 1966, he married the love of his life, Linda Myers, and together they raised two children. Marvin retired after 50 years of dedicated service at Temple Pharmacy in the Hammond Clinic and Vyto's Pharmacy in Highland. He was past president of Purdue Club of Lake County and also past president of the Dyer Noon Day Lions. Marvin enjoyed bowling, singing in his church choir, Purdue sports and the Chicago Cubs.

Marvin was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Devin Cook officiating.

Entombment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dyer United Methodist Church, 2016 Church Street Dyer, IN 46311. www.chapellawnfunerals.com