Marvin H. Mossell

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Marvin H. Mossell, age 85, of Cedar Lake, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen Mossell, nee Hillegonds. Devoted father of Tamie (Terry) Kuiper, Denise (John) Eenigenburg, Rick (Melissa) Mossell. Proud grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of 23. Dear brother of the late Carol (Jack) (late Jim Porter) Elzinga and late Joan (late Peter) Mollema. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Caroline Mossell.

Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church of Crown Point, 909 E. Greenwood Ave., Crown Point, IN with Rev. Jim Hollendoner and Rev. John Aukema officiating. Burial will be prior to the funeral service at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Marvin was a United States Army Veteran. He was a retired draftsman at Combustion Engineering after 47 years of service. Memorial contributions may be given to Crown Point Christian School or Illiana Christian High School.

