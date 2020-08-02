1/1
Marvin Jervis Downey Jr.
Marvin Jervis Downey, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Marvin Jervis Downey, Jr., age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Marvin is survived by his life partner, Phyllis Myers; son, Michael Downey; step-daughters: Jill (Tommy) Paris and Joy (Chris) Taylor; step-grandchildren: Chandler, Cameron, Brianna, Ryne, Brenna; brothers: Ronald Downey and Keith (Pat) Downey; sisters: Patricia Hildebrand and Joy (Bob) Didelot.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents: Marvin J. Downey, Sr. and Vera Mae Bennett (nee Dobrick); daughter, Denise Marie; and brother, Dwayne Downey.

Marvin proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was Vice President of General Services at Gary/Southlake Methodist Hospital and Business Admin. Instructor at I.U.N.W. Marvin was a member of AARP and the Art Institute. He enjoyed bike riding, carpentry, fishing, and landscaping. Marvin was President of the Board of Trustees at Crown Point Methodist Church, Theatre at the Center donor, and season ticket holder at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Marvin's greatest joy was spending time with his family; especially with his grandchildren at the lake house.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Crown Point Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Marvin's name to Henderson Settlement, PO Box 205, Frakes, KY 40940. Visit Marvin's online guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Crown Point Methodist Church
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Crown Point Methodist Church
