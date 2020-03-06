Marvin M. Minard M.M.M.

DYER, IN - Marvin M. Minard M.M.M., 83 years old, a devoted Christian, went home to be with Jesus on March 3, 2020. He was a resident of Dyer (formerly Hammond) Indiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Frances (Lucente) Minard. Proud of his children: Deborah (Larry) Kristoff, Walter (Wendy) Minard, Dennis (Betty) Minard, Brian (JoAnn) Minard, Pam Dingman, Michael (Diana) Dingman, Richard (Bernadette) Dingman, 24 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; siblings: Selma (late George) White, Charles (late Theresa) Minard, David Minard, Gloria (Richard) Amundrud; sisters-in-law: Allene Minard, Louisa (Harry) Baran, Jean (Robert) Lucente; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Daisy (Taylor-Graham) Minard; brothers: Tom (late Marie) Minard, Ronald Minard.

He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 and Ironworkers Local 63.

Friends may call Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church 9516 Kennedy Avenue Highland, Indiana 46322. Please join the family for a time of remembering from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, Indiana. Arrangements by www.CastleHillFuneralHome.com