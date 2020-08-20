Mary A. Hartley

HAMMOND, IN - Mary A. Hartley 72 of Hammond passed away August 15, 2020. She is survived by her children; Robin (Kyle) Henderson, Randall (Arlene) Saulesbury, Darrin (Holly) Smith, Schlanda (Robert Hall) Hartley, Walter Bryant Hartley, and Katrina Thompson; grandchildren: Karlan (Megan) Henderson, Lauren Henderson, Autumn Henderson, Randall Saulesbury, Taylor Saulesbury, Morgan Saulesbury, Kamryn Saulesbury, Karley Saulesbury, Darrin Smith Jr. Adrian Smith, Jordan Smith, Candace Jones, Audrey Hartley, Walter Dillan Hartley, Hulian Terrell IV and Janasia Thompson. Sister Barbara Jordan; brothers: Shelby Sanders, Greg (Sherry) Sanders, Terry (Edith Rose) Sanders, Hillary (Shirley) Nash, and James (Marilyn) Porter. Preceded in death by grandchild Ryne Saulesbury and great-grandchild Chanel Cortes-Jones; sisters: Cassandra Neville, Darlene Sanders, and brother Tony Sanders.

Mary Hartley was born, August 24, 1947, to the late Murray and Ernestine Porter. She worked at School city of Hammond for 30 years. Mary was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be truly missed.

Services will be Thursday August 20, 2020 at POWELL COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN, Wake 9:30 a.m. and Funeral 11:00 a.m.

Out of respect for everyone masks are required.