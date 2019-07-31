Mary A. Marlo

EAST SIDE - Mary Marlo, 92, born in Toluca, IL resident of the Southeast Side Chicago, passed away at home on July 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Marlo, Sr. Devoted mother of Peter Marlo, Jr. (Gail). Grandmother of Sharon Puplava (Tom) and Jennifer Marlo. Great-grandmother of Lexie, Leah, and Lily Puplava. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Mary Difiore. Loving sister of Joseph "Pep" Difiore (Marion), Jim Difiore (Susan), Lillian Majewski (Leroy), and John Difiore (Josephine). Devout member of St. Francis DeSales. She was a good egg, never faltered in her devotion to her family, and will be greatly missed.

There will be a private Memorial service on August 17, 2019 at Steve's Lounge in Hegewich.